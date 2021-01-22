Erosion-hit people hold rally in Kurigram

Erosion-hit people of Kurigram district arranged a protest procession demanding embankment at the damaged side of Brahmaputra River in Kurigram town on Tuesday. -AA



At least five hundred erosion-hit people of Rowmari and Char Rajibpur upazilas of the district on Tuesday brought out a rally in Kurigram town to be safe from erosion by the rivers Brahmaputra and Halholiya and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.







People of Rowmari and Char Rajibpur upazilas of the district have been facing erosion by the rivers Brahmaputra and Halholiya for long as there is no protection embankment to the east-side of the rivers. The upazilas are separated from Kurigram Sadar upazila by the rivers. Erosion by the rivers have been making homeless to hug numbers of people every year. But no effective step is being found yet to save the people from the erosion.





On the issue, around five hundred people of the upazilas reached to the district headquarters at 3:00 pm on Tuesday and brought out a rally in the town. After rally, they captured office of the Deputy Commissioner and held meeting there. Later they submitted a memorandum on four-point demand to the Deputy Commissioner. The rally and meeting were organised by the district unit and Rowmari upazila unit of Bangladesh Samajtantric Dal - Basad.







Among others, Rangpur divisional Basad Co-ordinator Comrade Abdul Kuddus, Kurigram district Basad Co-ordinator Comrade Fulbar Rahman, Rowmari Basad's Convener Abul Bahar Manju and Comrade Shafique Islam spoke there. Speakers demanded for constructing the sustainable protection embankment to the east-side of the Brahmaputra River to save Rowmari and Char Rajibpur upazilas, for rehabilitating erosion-hit families with their compensation, for stopping illegal sand lifting from river banks and for arranging the navy communication for the upazilas' people through ferry boats. If any step is not taken immediately to fulfil the demands, we will take our next step through a large programme by March this year, they said.





--- Abdul Wahed, Kurigram

Leave Your Comments