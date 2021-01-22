KFC, Pizza Hut add to Efood

Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Transcom Foods Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amit Dev Thapa pose for a photo during a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a hotel of the capital on Thursday. -AA



KFC and Pizza Hut have inked a deal with Efood, the country's popular food delivery platform. Due to this agreement, customers will be able to order food from the world-famous food chain KFC and Pizza Hut.





In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two sides at a hotel of the capital on Thursday.





The agreement was signed by Shamima Nasrin, chairman of Evaly, the proprietor of Efood, and Amit Dev Thapa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transcom Foods Limited, which owns KFC-Pizza Hut, on behalf of their respective organizations. Mohammad Rassel, CEO of Evaly said, "We currently have 8,000 to 10,000 food delivery services per day in major cities across the country and we are working to expand these services across the country."







All famous restaurants of the country are being added to the Efood service. From now on, customers will be able to enjoy the taste of food of reputed restaurants like KFC-Pizza Hut through eFood. Our goal is to deliver food to the customer's doorstep as early as possible and possibly within 30 minutes.



Amit Dev Thapa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transcom Foods Limited, said, "We have formed a great partnership with local e-commerce like Evaly. There is a great of potentiality for food delivery in e-commerce."





At the signing ceremony, Mushtahid Ul Islam Badhon, Head of Food Technology, Shahnewas Mannan, Head of Business Development, Syed Sajibur Rahman, Business Development Manager NawazishAlam, Senior Executive of efood and Prasanna Tagore, KFC Operations Manager of Transcom Food Ltd. Mahtab Khan Majlis, Home Service Manager of Pizza Hut and senior officials of both the organizations were present.





