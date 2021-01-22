Agrani Bank, Pran Dairy sign agreement

Agrani Bank Limited (ABL) Managing Director and CEO Md Shams-Ul Islam and Pran Dairy Limited (PDyL) Director Uzma Chowdhury exchanging signed documents of an agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the Agrani Bank Ltd's head office in the capita



Agrani Bank Limited and Pran Dairy Limited have signed an agreement titled 'Supply Chain Finance Agreement' at the bank's head office in the capital on Wednesday. Under this agreement, Agrani Bank will provide loans to the Pran Dairy farm workers according to their invoice in the work field for keeping up the Procurement of milk and dairy products from the farmers.







Pran Dairy Limited (PDyL), a sister concern of PRAN Group, supplies milk and dairy products across the country by collecting raw materials from the root level and provide consume products in the market to the public. Agrani Bank Limited (ABL) Managing Director and CEO Md Shams-Ul Islam and Pran Dairy Limited Director Uzma Chowdhury signed the documents of an agreement named 'Supply Chain Finance Agreement 2021' on behalf of their respective sides in the capital on Wednesday.







Agrani Bank Limited Chairman Zaid Bakht was present as the chief guest in the agreement signing ceremony. The bank's deputy managing directors, general managers, executives and officials along with high officials of Pran Dairy were also present on the occasion.



