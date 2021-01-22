Turkish envoy meets PPPA CEO

Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan paid a courtesy call to Secretary and CEO of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) under the Prime Minister's Office Sultana Afroz in the capital on Thursday.



He was accompanied by Kenan Kalayc?, Deputy Commercial Counsellor of Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Dhaka.







PPPA CEO Sultana Afroz acknowledged the development assistance of the Turkish government especially to the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh who were forced to flee from ethnic and religious persecution in Myanmar.







She expressed her gratitude to the First Lady Emine Erdogan who visited and provided relief in the shelters of the Rohingyas in 2017.







She was also looking forward to the visit of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this year to attend the "D-8 Summit" and be part of the celebration of "50 years of Independence" and "Mujib Borsho."







Sultana Afroz added that Bangladesh would continue to grow under the able leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina especially in the PPP Program.





There has been a growing interest in Bangladesh and Turkey to strengthen the economic partnership between the two countries.







Turkish investors are keen to invest in liquified petroleum in Bangladesh and a modern hospital among other projects, indeed a great opportunity for developing PPP project with Turkish investors.







A presentation outlining the roles, responsibilities and achievements of PPPA was given. Bangladesh has a pipeline of 79 projects of which 6 projects have started construction work. PPPA is supporting projects in various sectors, such as transportation, tourism, health, housing and more.







Mustafa Osman Turan recognized the enormous opportunities that PPPA is offering to the developing partners as it does in moving bilateral relationship forward.







Many contracting companies in Turkey are keen to invest in Bangladesh as it offers attractive incentives for foreign investors.







They are assessing the possibilities of collaboration with PPP Authority in health sector, energy, construction industry and mega infrastructures that are aligned with objectives of SDGs.







He also expressed his interest in facilitating signing a MoU between PPP Authority and Turkish relevant organization.





The two countries are connected through history, culture and the hearts of people. He conveyed his sincere gratitude to Sultana Afroz, Secretary and CEO of PPPA for the warm hospitality.







