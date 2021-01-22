FBCCI stresses strategic ACD value chain initiatives

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim addressing a virtual conference of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) member countries was held on Wednesda



The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim stressed strategic Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) value chain initiatives and maximizes each other's comparative advantages with raw materials, knowledge and expertise from its member countries.





He made the comment while addressing the first virtual conference of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) member countries was held on Wednesday, said a press release.







Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) President M Rifat Hisarciklioglu chaired the dialogue while the Minister of Trade, Republic of Turkey, Rushar PEKCAN made the key note speech.







The FBCCI President emphasized joint investment and R&D in the areas of skill development, e-commerce, manufacturing, food processing, agro mechanization, equipments, light engineering, seed development, agri-tech, energy, water, MSMEs, innovation, startup ecosystem, minerals, chemical, automobile, motorbike industry component, fishing, service cooperation in shipping and tourism, and ACD value chain initiative etc.





Furthermore, he apprised the government of Bangladesh covid19 response, the comprehensive stimulus package of US$ 14.60bn (4.44% of GDP) under 23 categories. In addition to the government's response, FBCCI advocacies in fiscal and non-fiscal, CMSMEs, budgetary tariff interventions to absorb shock in 2020 and the process is in continuation to sustain trend of last year, which were well managed and recovery in next two years, he underscored.





TOBB President spoke about the importance of business connectivity, cooperation, dialogue, and solidarity as Asia has become the hub of manufacturing.





ACD Secretary General Dr Pornchai Danvivathana also addressed the occasion. Business leaders from 35 member countries spoke on the economic state of play in ACD member countries.







Established in 2002, Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) is the first international organization covering the entire Asian geography.





ACD has 35 members from different regional organizations, including ASEAN, SAARC, CICA, OIC, GCC, Eurasian Economic Union and SCO member countries.

