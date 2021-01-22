Learn from 2020 and expectations of 2021





We have said goodbye to the year 2020 full of sadness in mind. And we have accepted the year 2021 in anticipation of a new dawn. This time around 2021 we have many dreams, many plans.





But what the pandemic Covid-19 Farewell Year-2020 has taught us? Do we remember that? Or unknowingly forgot or did not need to remember?





Pandemic Covid-19 coated year 2020 has taught us a lot. In particular, it has taught us to be prepared in advance to deal with any kind of disaster or epidemic. So that in case of a disaster, epidemic or an outbreak of the disease, there are all the necessary measures to deal with it. Disaster or epidemic can be tackled only if there is that preparation from government to private level. Otherwise the country and the people of the country have to face a terrible catastrophe. The real picture of which we saw when the pandemic coronavirus invaded in the world.





The most talked about issue in the world in 2020 was the pandemic coronavirus. Even in 2021, the virus is the main topic of discussion and the power of the virus is still accelerating. The pandemic of this coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the entire world system. It has shattered all the outlines and action plans of world development. The pandemic which spread from Wuhan, China in December 2019, is quickly spreading to other parts of the world. Corona has shown how ready any country in the world is to deal with any disaster or epidemic!





The global pandemic coronavirus has shown how weak or strong the health sector of different countries of the world. In this pandemic situation, the condition of the health sector of one country has been revealed. All the images of mismanagement, corruption and lack of coordination have come to the fore. The inhumane activities of unscrupulous businessmen with health protection products have come up. The country's health sector is being run with incompetent manpower. In a real sense, the tragic state of the health system of a country has emerged. The pandemic of coronavirus has proven that states do not spend as much time and money on healthcare as they spend on war and diplomacy.





Economic prosperity does not work if public health is not protected. Because the people are the strength of a country. Developed countries spend billions of dollars every year on the military, especially on the invention, manufacture, purchase and sale of weapons. But these countries are not spending enough money on the development of medical science to protect human health. Almost all countries have the lowest budget allocations for health compared to other sectors. But the corona virus has proven that economic well-being does not work if public health is not protected.





The most powerful countries and economically powerful countries in the world including the United States are lost today to this tiny microorganism Corona virus. Developed countries are now competing to develop vaccines against the coronavirus.





The United States, England, China, Russia, and Germany are now competing with each other to win the world economy by inventing the coronavirus vaccine. Even countries that have succeeded in preventing the infection are not able to claim that they are completely safe from the infection yet. Because the coronavirus may return. That means re-infection can spread. Japan, Singapore and Korea are its burning examples. Coronavirus re-infection has occurred in these countries.





One thing to note that, countries that have increased investment and placed special emphasis on their health sector have shown considerable success in preventing corona infection. Vietnam and Cuba are among them.





According to statistics from Vietnam( till April 2020), which has been successful in investing in healthcare and medical care, the number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 268, 224 healthy and none have died. (Source: WorldMeter).





Behind Vietnam's success in preventing Coronavirus infection, this country has long focused on preventing disease rather than investing in public health and treating the disease. The government activated the Emergency Epidemic Prevention Center with the official announcement when the first foreign corona patient identified in Vietnam. When the corona positive result of a Vietnamese woman was identified, the Prime Minister immediately declared it an pandemic. Strict surveillance at the border and issuance of visas were imposed, including restricting air traffic.







All educational institutions were declared closed to prevent widespread infection. The government launched a massive campaign against the coronavirus. As well as the country's health department began searching for suspects. And before the Covid-19 spread around the world, they gradually locked down the whole country. Many more activities in Vietnam with Corona vigilance have been praised worldwide.





Cuba has shown great success in the Corona crisis. Cuba came to the talks for Coronavirus mainly for two reasons. One is that, the role of their health sector in controlling corona. Another is that, to send medical teams to different countries of the world to deal with the coronavirus as a small island state and to cooperate with medicines and medical equipments.





On the other hand, the United States has failed to control coronavirus infections. Former US President Donald Trump did not care about coronavirus at all in the beginning. Even after Chinese scientists provided information about the coronavirus, policymakers, including some virus experts, waited for a report from the World Health Organization(WHO). Although they were aware of this virus. But they did not prepare. The United States was unprepared to deal with such an epidemic, according to two intelligence reports in January and February.





President Trump ignored these warnings. On January 20, the first corona patient was identified in the United States. On January 22, Trump said, "We're pretty much in control." On February 10, Trump tweeted, "Only 11 people are infected in our country and they have recovered." At a Feb. 25 news conference, Trump said the Corona is well under control in the United States. So Trump has said different things at different times, and on March 9 he said, "It's a little flu, it'll go away in two days." At the time, the corona virus was spreading by two to four people and was spreading across the United States. And now the United States is number one in corona attacks and deaths.





But Trump said at the time, it's not a crisis, it's like a common flu. The next day he said again, now is the time of terrible crisis. Such statements have created complexities in crisis management. The director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Coronavirus task force expert Dr. Fawcett warned the administration in February that it would comply with social distances. But no action has been taken in this regard. Even when more than 53,000 people in New York are infected with corona virus, 672 people have died, and this time Trump says there is no need for a two-week lockdown. Thus, the irresponsible behavior of Trump and his administration wasted a lot of time and the virus went out of control. Then Mr. Trump himself was infected with Coronavirus. This time the world has seen many incidents about him.





On the other hand, Taiwan, a country close to China, has succeeded without a complete lockdown. However, Taiwan was considered the second highest risk area due to its close ties with China. With a population of only 23 million, about 0.85 million people live in mainland China. They come to Taiwan from China on Chinese New Year. As a result, the fear that the prevalence of corona would be higher at this time was not unfounded. But according to Warldometer (till April 23, 2020) the number of infected patients was 438, 253 were cured and only 6 died. Taiwan is so successful without lockdown.





At the heart of Taiwan's corona control is their experience of the SARS virus crisis. During the 2002-03 pandemic, more than 1.5 million people had to be quarantined. They later established a public health response mechanism to take swift action in the event of such a crisis. From this experience, they have been able to quickly realize the impending crisis and activate emergency management measures to prevent this pandemic outbreak.





India, the world's second-largest country by population, failed to resist Covid-19. However, Kerala, the only state in India to deal with the coronavirus, has been praised around the world and has been hailed as the 'Kerala model'. Mass health check-ups, isolation of affected people, rapid detection of infected people, long-term quarantine arrangements as well as shelter for thousands of migrant workers stranded due to sudden lockdowns, regular food delivery to millions of workers and families living below the poverty line. Kerala is being praised for its humanitarian initiatives like food distribution system. There are also low cost corona tests through small kiosks and stalls. Because of these measures, they were able to gain the trust of the people. As a result, people have come forward and tested themselves by throwing away the fear and shame. Adhere to physical distance according to hygiene rules. However, the high education rate in Kerala and the environment of the long-running anti-superstition movement have helped to make people aware.





Now let's come to the Coronavirus situation in Bangladesh. The first corona patient was identified in Bangladesh on March 8. After the corona infection in the country, one by one, the miserable condition of the country's health sector could be noticed. In fact, the weakness of the country's health sector, mismanagement and corruption, as well as the overall tragic picture of the health sector could be seen. Sabrina-Shahed's fake corona certificate trade, activities of unscrupulous traders with corona protection materials, cruelty to the person who are infected with Coronavirus, inhumanity, death of patient due to medical negligence, corruption of driver Malek, looting at Corona's instigation etc. began to get published in front of the public.





After these issues came up for discussion and published in newspapers, the government's tone shifted. Then the government is working to restore the ailing health sector. Entered the field to resist the corrupt and criminals. The government started public awareness propaganda to prevent infection. But most of the people of the country did not pay much attention to it. The government at one stage introduced a "no mask, no service" policy and started jail and fine. It was not possible to make the people of the country fully aware yet. On the one hand, the poor health system of the country and on the other hand the indifference of the people of the country- as a result we have not been able to achieve much success in preventing Covid-19.





From the Covid-19 envelope year 2020, our special lesson is that the country must always be ready to deal with any disaster or epidemic. And all that needs to be done for fulfilling this criteria. We have to keep the country strong in terms of infrastructure. Corona is a virus that doesn't care about rich and poor, black and white, or rich country, poor country is not obeying. The pride of the superiority of religion or nation has been shattered. Another message from the Coronavirus is that not only do you need to be healthy yourself, but others need to be healthy as well. Otherwise, another person's virus will infect a hundred people. We also learned from the Coronavirus that there is no value in protecting the health of an individual if public health is not ensured. Therefore, it is possible to establish the overall security of the human race by ensuring the public health of all the countries of the world.





In 2020, Coronavirus shows how far behind we are in technology compared to other countries in the world. We are not able to do all the work online when people from other parts of the world are sitting at home during the Corona period. The main reason for this is the weakness of our technology. So far, however, there are not enough internet facilities in all parts of our country. Moreover, lack of knowledge of the people about technology and the use of technology is one of the reasons for our backwardness in technology. Most of the teachers in our schools, colleges and universities do not know the use of digital technology which has come up in front of the public during the Corona period year 2020. This is the expectation that we will not have to face these problems again in 2021.





In the Coronavirus pandemic situation, in 2020, when people's lives have been poisoned, a class of unscrupulous businessmen have syndicated and disrupted public life by skyrocketing the prices of daily necessities. The syndicate is making the lives of the people of the lower middle classes miserable by manipulating the price of daily necessities. We hope the people will not have to face such a situation again in 2021.





It is heard that the most widely recognized coronai vaccine is coming in the world market. This is great news for all of us. According to our Prime Minister, we are also likely to get the vaccine in June. Now, effective measures have to be taken to ensure that the vaccine reaches the doorsteps of all the people of the country The great influence of the syndicate is usually noticeable in every sector of this country. This is the claim of the time, the current demand that the life-saving vaccine does not fall into the hands of the syndicate, and we want no politics or business with this vaccine.











The writer is a poet, columnist

and journalist

