Diner Sheshe





"When I was 10, we lost our walid saab to cancer. Since then, Mirza Bhai shouldered the responsibilities; he was 16. Eventually, I started helping him. We'd supply Kashmiri shawls and carpets to Delhi and Kathmandu. Once, I was on my way to Kathmandu when I was stopped at a chowk by the Delhi and Nepal police. They put me in a jeep and covered my face; they removed it only a day later when we entered India.







I was taken to a room where I was kept naked for 9 days and beaten to a pulp. They kept asking-'Bomb kyu phoda?'; my standard reply was, 'Kaunsa bomb?' I had no idea what they were talking about.







On the 10th day, they groomed us and said they'd stop beating us if we'd comply with them. We were so disturbed that we agreed. First, they made us sign 200 blank papers and then made us rehearse a story. They then took us to the press and claimed that we were behind the Lajpat Nagar bomb blasts. At 15, I was put behind bars. They changed my age to 19 on paper to ensure I didn't get bail. It's the most broken I've ever felt but then…at Tihar jail, I met Mirza Bhai. Just like me, he'd been framed.







This went on for 14 years, until one judge acquitted Mirza Bhai, par mujhe phansi ki saza di gai. My case went to the High Court. 3 years later, even though I was acquitted in 1 case, my Jaipur trial hadn't even begun. The officers responsible had happily retired, while I was fighting for my sanity inside, and Mirza Bhai was fighting for me outside. Finally in 2019, a judge from Punjab heard our story, questioned the witnesses and within 7 days acquitted us. 7 days! I had entered prison as a 15-year-old boy and left as a 39-year-old man…and my only fault was that I was a Kashmiri trying to make a living.

Humans of Bombay, Fb



