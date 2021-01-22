Worldwide waffling





President-elect Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he has nominated Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. If confirmed by the Senate, Levine would be the first openly transgender federal official in a Senate-confirmed role, according to the Biden-Harris transition team. Levine, who is the secretary of health for Pennsylvania, is currently leading the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.









Multiculturalism "is not who America is," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on his last full day at the State Department, a curious message from a diplomat whose own ancestors were immigrants from Italy, and one that ran counter to the United States' long-held pride in being a melting pot of cultures. In a post on Twitter, Mr. Pompeo, who has overseen a State Department where diplomats of color have been ignored, passed over or otherwise pressured to resign, also decried what he described as a sop to political correctness that he said "points in one direction - authoritarianism." "Wokeism, multiculturalism, all the -isms - they're not who America is," Mr. Pompeo wrote. "They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about.











Salman Khan and John Abraham will lock horns at the box-office this year. With the lockdown easing, movie theatres are gradually going back in business. Following certain social distancing norms, movie theatres are reopening and this has resulted in the announcement of release dates of several delayed films. One of the firsts to announce the new release date was John Abraham for his next project, Satyamev Jayate 2. He took to social media to inform his fans that this cop drama will be releasing on May 21, 2021.









Home First Finance (HFF) Company's maiden initial public offering (IPO) is all set to open for subscription on January 21. This will be the third IPO of the calendar year after IRFC and Indigo Paints. The tech-driven housing finance company (HFC) plans to raise around Rs 1,153 crore from the public issue. The HFF IPO will be open from subscription from tomorrow and close on January 25, 2021. The HFF IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 265 crore (51 lakh shares) and an offer for sale (1.71 crore shares) of Rs 888.72 crore by promoters True North Fund V LLP and Aether (Mauritius), investor Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, and existing shareholders.



