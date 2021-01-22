Journalist Afzal dies of COVID-19



Young journalist Afzal Mohammad on Thursday died of COVID-19 at a hospital in the capital. He was 31.





The former Channel 9 reporter used to work as a senior research associate at Broadcast Journalist Centre, Bangladesh till his death.





After testing positive for COVID-19 on January 1, he was hospitalised on January 3 at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital. Afzal was a fourth batch student of Physics Department at Jagannath University. He was a permanent member of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). He will be laid to rest at his native village in Panchagarh on Friday.





DRU President Mursalin Nomani and General Secretary Mosiur Rahman expressed deep shock and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul, reports UNB.









