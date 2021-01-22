Writ seeks reopening of all educational institutions



A writ was filed with the High Court (HC) on Thursday, seeking directives to reopen all the educational institutions across the country.





Supreme Court lawyer Faruk Alamgir Chowdhury filed the writ petition on behalf of Principal of Mirzapur Public School and College in Gazipur sadar upazila. Authorities concerned, including the University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman, Director General of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Secretary of Education Ministry, were made respondents to the writ.





Earlier on January 11, a legal notice in this regard was sent to the secretary of the Education Ministry but no measure has been taken so far. The notice had sought no further extension of the closure of educational institutions after January 16 as it has been extended 11 times last year due to coronavirus pandemic, said Faruk Alamgir.





The closure of educational institutions is casting a negative impact on the students, he said, reports UNB.





On January 15, the government extended the closure of educational institutions until Jan 30 as the coronavirus situation shows no sign of improvement.





The government shut schools and educational institutions on March 17 last year after the country confirmed its first Covid-19 cases on March 8. The closure was extended several times, most recently until Jan 16 this year.





Friday's circular said the closure has been extended to protect the students from the coronavirus infection.

Leave Your Comments