66,189 houses for homeless families

As part of the mission to bring all landless and homeless families under housing facility, the government has constructed 66,189 houses across the country. The photo was taken from Rupganj of Narayanganj. -AA



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the distribution of houses among 66,189 landless and homeless families at 10:30am tomorrow. It is a part of the government's mission to bring all landless and homeless families under housing facility. Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus said this at a press briefing at the PMO on Thursday and said the premier will inaugurate the distribution ceremony virtually.





He said, "On the occasion of the Mujib Borsho, the government has completed 66,189 houses for homeless and landless families for handing over for the first time in the world."





Dr Ahmad Kaikaus added, "The government has constructed 66,189 houses at a cost of Taka 1,168 crore. Some one lakh more houses will also be distributed among those people in the next month." ''Ashrayan Project under the PMO rehabilitated 3,715 families by constructing 743 barracks under 44 project villages in 36 upazilas in 21 districts during the Mujib Borsho,'' the Principal Secretary added further.







He went on to say, ''The Ashrayan Project has prepared a list of 8,85,622 families in 2020, of which 2,93,361 landless and homeless families and 5,92,261 families having 1-10 decimal land but no housing facility.''





He said Ashrayan has also rehabilitated 3,20,058 landless and homeless families from 1997 to December 2020, adding, "Armed Forces Davison is constructing barracks for landless and homeless families."







