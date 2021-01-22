Portland rioters damage ICE building; police declare 'unlawful assembly'



Police declared an unlawful assembly Wednesday night in Portland, Ore., after about 150 rioters caused damage to a federal immigration facility in the city, according to the authorities. The unrest near the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) building was declared after rioters started throwing rocks and eggs, and vandalizing the building, located in the city's south waterfront neighborhood, Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said in a 10 p.m. update.







"We have observed property damage to the building," the Portland Police Bureau wrote on Twitter. "Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior including: vandalism and graffitting is subject to arrest or citation."





Allen said individuals were seen carrying pepper ball guns, electronic control weapons (similar to stun guns) -- shields, fireworks, and rocks. He added that federal law enforcement used "crowd-control munitions."





"This gathering may impact traffic and access into the neighborhood," Allen said. "We'll continue to closely monitor this event."





As of early Thursday, police said they were standing by "to address crimes" in the surrounding neighborhood, and some arrests were made, although they failed to elaborate any further, reports Fox News.





Other cities saw some tension on Inauguration Day. Seattle witnessed property damage and objects hurled at cars; reporters said demonstrators were protesting against President Biden and law enforcement, and carried a sign reading, "Abolish ICE."





In Denver, protesters burned an American flag in separate demonstrations that reportedly involved members of the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as others who chanted anti-Trump and anti-Biden slogans.





Authorities said earlier gatherings in Portland -- which saw Antifa protesters clash with authorities as they gathered to voice dissatisfaction with President Biden, forcing officers to retreat and taking at least one police bicycle -- had ended.





The Portland Police Bureau said several events were planned in the city just hours after Biden was sworn in and implored the nation to come together. About 150 people gathered at Revolution Hall around 2 p.m. and marched to the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon, Allen said.







The so-called J20 protest was a demonstration against Biden and law enforcement.







Some in the group smashed windows and vandalized the building with graffiti. Calls and messages to the party headquarters were not immediately returned.







