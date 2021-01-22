India starts vaccine diplomacy in South Asia



India has started 'vaccine diplomacy' in South Asia as part of which India has sent several lakhs doses of Covishield to Bhutan, Maldives and Bangladesh. Myanmar will also receive similar complimentary vaccines from India.





India has named this effort Vaccine Alliance. Foreign affairs analysts have stated that India aims to tackle the spread of Chinese Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines in the South Asian region.





India sent Covishield vaccines to Bhutan and Maldives on Wednesday while two million free vaccines were sent to Bangladesh on Thursday. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said a couple of weeks ago that Covid 19 has expanded ways to enhance cooperation within friendly countries which is part of India's "neighbourhood first" policy. India views the endeavour of sending vaccines to the neighbouring countries as a duty, S. Jaishankar further said.







Bangladesh has got the highest quantity of coronavirus vaccines from India so far which is 2 million doses. These vaccines were invented by Oxford-Astrazeneca and were made by India's Serum Institute.





Indian External Affairs Ministry has informed that vaccines would be dispatched to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius too as soon as clearance is received from these countries. Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farell commented that India has shown the highest manufacturing capacity of Covid 19 vaccines. He also admired India's cooperative approach to the South Asian countries as far as the Covishield vaccines are concerned.







According to senior diplomatic expert Jyoti Malhotra, India has chalked out plans to buy around one crore doses of Covishield vaccines from different pharmaceutical companies and send complimentary vaccines to all countries of South Asia except Pakistan.





--- BBC

