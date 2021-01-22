Hasina thanks Modi for sending 2mn vaccines

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami handed over two million doses of vaccine to Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque at a ceremony at the state guest house Padma in Dhaka on Thursday. -



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday thanked her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for sending two million vaccine produced in India as a gift for Bangladesh.





The Prime Minister said this while virtually addressing an international conference titled 'Celebrating the 100 Years of the University of Dhaka.





"I'm thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending the vaccine as a gift," she said, adding that the procured vaccine will come soon from India as planned.





India officially handed over two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the government Bangladesh on Thursday as gift. At a cordial ceremony at the state guest house Padma, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami handed over the vaccines to Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, hours after the consignment arrived in Dhaka. A chartered Air India plane, carrying the jabs of Covishield, the coronavirus vaccines developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:23 am.

Doraiswami stated in his address that the gift comes according to Indian government's commitment to friendly neighbouring country Bangladesh. The Indian High Commissioner also said, "It will strengthen existing relations between the two countries, adding that Bangladesh received the highest volume of consignment from India due to its large population."





Earlier, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar tweeted on "VaccineMaitri", saying India reaffirms the highest priority accorded by India to relations with Bangladesh.





Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen thanked New Delhi for the gift and said India remains beside Bangladesh in this pandemic as they had extended support during the country's War of Liberation in 1971.





"This gift is an instance of good will that honourable Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian premier Narandra Modi have achieved through building strong partnership between the two neighbouring countries," he said.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam also attended the ceremony.





Health Director General Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said the government has set the stage for nationwide COVID-19 vaccine distribution from early February.





He said his office accomplished all required steps so the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive could be launched by the first week of February as an initial consignment of nearly 50 lakh vaccine doses were expected to arrive by this month.





Each person needs two doses of vaccines and one would be inoculated with the second dose eight weeks after receiving the first jab.





He also said the government by now formed 7344 vaccine distribution teams each comprising six health workers entrusted with proper distribution of COVID-19 vaccines while as many as 42,000 health workers were trained.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the first consignment of 50 lakh doses of purchased vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute of India will arrive in Bangladesh on any day of this month.





"As per an agreement, the first consignment of 50 lakh doses of purchased Covid-19 inoculate will reach Bangladesh by this month … we'll inform the people," he told journalists on the sidelines at a function of handing over 20 million doses of vaccine as gift by India at state guest house Padma.





