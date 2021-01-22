Republicans seek delay 'to give Trump fair trial'





Republicans in the US Senate are asking Democrats to delay the start of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial until February.





They argue this will give Mr Trump time to prepare a defence. He is accused of inciting insurrection after supporters of his stormed the Capitol this month.





House of Representatives' Democrats are ready to hand the charge to the Senate.





Mr Trump flew to Florida as his term ended on Wednesday, skipping his successor Joe Biden's inauguration.





On 6 January, the then president told protesters near the White House to "peacefully and patriotically" make their voices heard as they prepared to march towards the US Capitol building. He also told them to "fight like hell".





The demonstration turned ugly as a mob forced its way into the congressional complex where lawmakers were certifying Mr Biden's election victory.





Four protesters and a Capitol Police officer died in the mayhem.





A week later, Mr Trump became the first US president to be impeached twice. His trial in the Senate will be the only one ever to have taken place after a president has left office.









Leave Your Comments