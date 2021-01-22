Two killed in Bogura road accident





At least two persons were killed and three others injured in two separate road accidents in Sherpur upazila on Dhaka-Bogura highway last night.





The deceased were identified as motor-biker Ratan Hossen, 28 and pick-up driver Hira Mia, 25.





Ratan Hossen, son of Jebu Mia hailing from Jonail village of Baraigram upazila under Natore, died on the spot when a Bogura-bound cargo-loaded truck hit his motorbike from behind in Noimail area on the highway at 8pm on Thursday, local police said.





Critically injured Imam Hossen, a 26-year passer-by, was admitted to Bogura Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College after the accident.





On the same day, pick-up driver Hira Mia, son of Bakul Mia of Gardah village in Shahjadpur upazila under Sirajganj district, was killed following a head-on collision between a van and a pick-up in Dhankundi area under Sherpur upazila on Dhaka-Bogura highway at around 4pm yesterday.





Hira Mia, in critical state, was shifted to the hospital and died there within an hour while he was undergoing treatment, said Highway Police Sub-Inspector Jahangir.





Two more people also were injured in the accident and admitted to the local upazila health complex. After the accident, police arrested van driver Shafiullah and seized the vehicles from the spot.

Leave Your Comments