Sri Lanka opt to bat in second England Test





Sri Lanka’s stand-in-skipper Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against

England on Friday.





The hosts, who trail the two-Test series 1-0, have made three changes to their starting line-up with all-rounder Ramesh Mendis set to make his

international debut in Galle.





Fit-again paceman Suranga Lakmal returns while batsman Oshada Fernando is expected to bat at number three in place of injured captain Dimuth

Karunaratne.





“We had some discussion after the first game…when the situation comes, we have to execute,” Chandimal said.





England had already revealed their team on Thursday with James Anderson coming in for fellow paceman Stuart Broad as the only change from their opening win.





“At least we’ve got some good experience to call upon,” skipper Joe Root said. “Hopefully we can transfer that to this week.”





Teams:





Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando





England: Joe Root (capt), Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson





