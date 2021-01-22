Landless families get houses, thank PM Hasina

50-year-old Anowara and her husband work as day laborer to make ends meet. They have no home of their own. They live in a hut beside a road in a miserable condition. But now they are happy as they have got their own home. They cannot stop smiling, cannot stop thanking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They pray for Sheikh Hasina for standing beside the homeless people.







Anowar and her husband were talking to this correspondent while they came to Sarail upazila headquarters on Wednesday to register the land allocated to them.







Marking the Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a total of 102 landless families are going to get their ‘dream home’ in the upazila.







In the first phase, widow, disabled and deserted women will be given priority. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate today the world’s largest government housing project across the country through videoconferencing.







Under Ashrayan-2, 66,189 houses are being prepared to be handed over to homeless and landless families. Each two-room pucca house with a kitchen, toilet and balcony is being constructed at the cost of Tk1.75 lakh under the project.







Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ariful Haq said, “The construction of 102 houses in the upazila have almost completed. After strict scrutiny, the houses have been allocated to real landless families.”



Leave Your Comments