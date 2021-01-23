American socialist leader Eugene Debs about Jesus and religion

American socialist leader Eugene Debs.





One remark of Karl Marx about religion has created a storm of debates of different types. This has put communists into various traps and caused harm to their movements. Some so-called progressives or over-enthusiasts have often stirred the issue of religion in a very negative manner in the name of progressivism without caring about the consequences whose benefits went into the hands of opportunists. On the other hand, some socialist leaders took postures of deep religiosity and in the process adopted some superstitious rituals in their lives, too. But in most cases their behavior seemed to be pretentious to people whom they wanted to impress howsoever pious they tried to prove themselves. The result has been an uncomfortable situation between people and communists in the society.





Both of these stances have failed to deal with the humanist aspects of religion and ignored or completely belittled the struggle of prophets or religious founders for emancipation of the oppressed masses. As a result, this struggle in the core of religion and the class struggle of socialists have not been integrated for making a better society possible though there have been many instances in history of religious movement and struggle for socialism going hand in hand, admittedly for short periods.







There is little reason for religious and progressive sections of society to be on an extremely hostile relation. Despite tensions between them, there are ample scopes of cooperation and journeying together in the fight against injustice, exploitation, oppression, etc. The only permanent hostility should be against the comprador capitalists, imperialists, landowners and the minority wielding the state power, who always use religion and religious sentiment to sow seeds of division among the population and misguide them in order to perpetuate their rule.





What progressives need is to delve deep into the essence of religion and bring out its positive aspects. It is urgent to interpret the lives of founders of great religions in a new pro-people and progressive light. Our rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam did this very thing in his literary creations. Our Bhasani, the Red Maulana, did the same thing in his long political life. By not taking this path built by Nazrul, Bhasani and many others, our progressives have left the whole religion into the hands of the reactionary forces. Interpretation of the lives of founders of religion should not remain only in the hands of religious leaders. Progressive scholars and leaders as well have to come forward with the task of new broader interpretations. There is a lot to learn from the writings and speeches of Eugene Debs, the charismatic American socialist leader of the early twentieth century.





Debs ran for president five times between 1900 and 1920. He is the political role model of Bernie Sanders, the socialist leader recently campaigning for the White House. In his writing ‘Jesus, the Supreme Leader’ in 1914, Debs called him “master proletarian revolutionist”. About the mission of Jesus, he wrote, “It was a working class movement he was organizing and a working class revolution he was preparing the way for.” Jesus said to his followers “A new commandment I give unto you: That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.” The same call he heard in Karl Marx’s blazing words centuries later, “Workers of all countries unite: you have nothing to lose but your chains. You have a world to gain.”





Eugene Debs was not a man who used to perform conventional religious rituals, yet he was a deeply religious man devoted to the ideals of Christ without losing a bit of his character as a communist leader. In December 1914, Debs saw a letter in a local newspaper from a prisoner who had sent two dollars to the Good Fellow Club to buy toys for poor kids. Before Christmas, Debs wrote a message to Inmate No. 9756 in the Michigan jail praising him as a man like Christ whom the Christian society put into the lockup.





Debs wrote in his message, “My Dear Brother, I do not know who you are …. There is more to the real religion of Jesus Christ in the spirit you breathe out to the world from behind your cruel prison bars than in all of the orthodox sermons ever preached. You love the little children even as He loved them and you are in prison, while He was crucified. … It is the Christian society’s homeless, neglected babes to whom you, one of its condemned convicts, feel moved to send the pennies coined from your own blood and agony. What a sermon and what a rebuke! If you ought to be in a penitentiary I know of not one who ought to be out.” (Eugene Debs on the Real Religion of Jesus, Jacobin, 25 December 2020)





This is how Debs thought about Jesus and Christianity or religion. In his view, the struggle of Jesus and his was the same in its goal, only different in its form. Jesus was crucified by the people in power, the Inmate No. 9756 was imprisoned and Debs himself was jailed several times.







Addressing the court set for trial for his anti-war speech in Canton in 1918, he said, “I am not on trial here. There is an infinitely greater issue that is being tried in this court today. American institutions are on trial before a court of American citizens. Time will tell.”







Here we can remember the woman who told another in a public meeting in Illinois, “When Debs comes out, you’ll think it’s Jesus Christ.” Debs was also looking for Jesus and found him not in Churches but in the oppressed humanity crying for love and freedom.





The writer is Editor of Biggan

O Sangskriti, a little mag.



