DSCC to set up community centers at wards: Taposh

DSCC mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh addressing a bi-monthly review meeting at Mayor Hanif Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban on Thursday. -AA



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will set up community centers in all the wards to strengthen family planning activities. DSCC mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh made the remarks while addressing a bi-monthly review meeting on strengthening family planning activities in DSCC area at Mayor Hanif Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban on Thursday, said a press release, reports BSS. Taposh continued: "we have prepared a project proposal and sent it to the ministry for setting up community centers in all the wards, including our new 18 wards." He also said we will build five-storey buildings in all these wards to build community centers. We will have a counselor's office and healthcare center in each building. Mentioning that family planning was a neglected sector, the DSCC mayor said, "I think it is a place of basic service. If we can ensure it for people then we will be able to increase its quality later." DSCC Secretary Akramuzzaman, Health Department officials, councilors and representatives of the NGOs were present, among others, at the program.

