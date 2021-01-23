'Disturbing' allegations of rape in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict UN

Thousands have died in the conflict, according to the International Crisis Group. -AFP



The UN says it has received "disturbing" reports of sexual violence and abuse in Ethiopia's conflict-hit Tigray region, including of individuals forced to rape members of their own family. Pramila Patten, the UN's special representative on sexual violence in conflict, said she was greatly concerned by serious allegations from the northern region, including "a high number of alleged rapes" in the Tigrayan capital Mekele.





"There are also disturbing reports of individuals allegedly forced to rape members of their own family, under threats of imminent violence," Patten said in a statement Thursday. "Some women have also reportedly been forced by military elements to have sex in exchange for basic commodities." Patten called on all parties involved in the hostilities to commit to a zero-tolerance policy for crimes of sexual violence.





She called for full humanitarian access to Tigray, including camps for displaced people "and refugee camps where new arrivals have allegedly reported cases of sexual violence." She voiced concern about "more than 5,000 Eritrean refugees in and around the area of Shire living in dire conditions, many of them reportedly sleeping in an open field with no water or food, as well as the more than 59,000 Ethiopians who have fled the country into neighboring Sudan." The caretaker administration in Tigray did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





Earlier this month state television broadcast footage of a meeting during which an unidentified man in a military uniform expressed concern about rapes in Mekele.





"Why are women being raped in Mekele city?" the man said. "It wouldn't be shocking had it been happening during the war, because it is not manageable so it could be expected. But at this moment while federal police and local police are back in town, it is still happening."





--- AFP, Addis Ababa

