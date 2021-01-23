1-yr after lockdown, Wuhan clubbers hit the dance floor

January 23 marks one year since the start of a 76-day lockdown of Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the corona virus was first detected before sweeping across the world and killing more than two million people. -AFP



Glow-in-the-dark rabbit ears, pulsating beats, and a flexible attitude to masks: nightlife in China's Wuhan is back with a vengeance almost a year after a lockdown brought life to a standstill in the city of 11 million.





As the rest of the world continues to grapple with lockdowns and soaring infections, young people in the city, once the epicenter of the novel corona virus, are enjoying their hard-earned freedom. In Super Monkey - a huge nightclub in the city center - there is no dress code or VIP list. What is obligatory, at least to get through the door, is a mask and a temperature check - any higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius and bouncers can turn prospective partygoers away.





Inside, where clubbers let loose on the dance floor amid the deafening sound of techno and a blinding laser show, the rules are not always so strictly followed. While masks are obligatory at the door, DJs and partygoers take them off to chat with friends, dance, or smoke.





Several AFP journalists were refused entry into the Imhan club because their apps revealed they had come from Beijing. One southern neighborhood of China's capital has reported an infectious variant of the virus which originated in the UK.





Despite the uncertainty, Wuhanites are thrilled that their city is no longer the ghost town that shocked the world a year ago. Last summer, images of a mega-party at a water park in the city were met with shock by Internet users in the rest of the world, where the corona virus continued to wreak havoc. Partygoer Xu said he now sees last spring's lockdown as a "once in a lifetime experience." "I felt lucky that I wasn't (infected with Covid-19).







Now it is back to normal, I feel very relaxed and happy."





--- AFP, Wuhan





