787 houses for the landless awaiting inauguration

Gopalganj Additional Deputy Commissioner Kazi Shahidul Islam briefing the details of PM's gift for landless and homeless people on the occasion of Mujib year on Thursday. -AA



A press briefing was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference Room on Thursday afternoon, awaiting the inauguration of the process of handing over 707 houses for the landless and homeless in Gopalganj as a gift from the Prime Minister and a promise made by his government on the occasion of Mujib Year.





Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Kazi Shahidul Islam, who was the chief guest at the press briefing, said a total of 787 houses have been completed in Gopalganj District, Sadar upazila 480, 200 in Kashiani, 50 in Muksudpur, 30 in Kotalipara and 27 in Tungipara. The construction work of this special project of the Prime Minister has been implemented on the land of Water Development Board on the banks of Madhumati River and on the land of government khas khatian in different unions. A two-room Walsed house and a kitchen with a paved latrine have been constructed on two decimal government land at a cost of Tk 1,71,000. He further said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the distribution of Prime Minister's gifts to the homeless on January 23 at 10:30 am through video conferencing in every upazila of the country.





Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rashedur Rahman requested all journalists to be present at the Upazila Parishad premises on January 23 at the handover ceremony between the homeless and landless of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.





Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shammy Akter presided over the press briefing. In this time, Additional Deputy Commissioner in charge of the Deputy Director of Local Government Md.Iqbal Hossain,Additional District Magistrate. Osman Gani, RDC Dinesh Sarkar, Assistant Commissioner (Land) said Md. Monwar Hossain and Representatives of printing and electronics media working in Gopalganj were present.





--- Mijanur Rahman Manik, Gopalganj

Leave Your Comments