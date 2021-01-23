De Bruyne ruled out for up to six weeks



Kevin De Bruyne is set to see a muscle injury keep him out for up to six weeks, with Manchester City's immediate plans being rocked by that news.

Blues boss Pep Guardiola said: "It's a big blow, isn't it? It is, but we have to move forward. "I'm not saying anything that anyone doesn't know, it is unfortunate for him and for us and we have to find a solution because everyone in their own life is struggling in the situation we are living and we have to adapt."





Starting with Saturday's FA Cup clash against League Two Cheltenham Town, De Bruyne could miss as many nine games, including the trip to Liverpool and Champions League first leg against Borussia Monchengladbach. He would also be in a race to be fit for the potential pivotal game against title rivals Manchester United on March 6, reports Goal.







De Bruyne pulled up sharply in the 2-0 victory over Aston Villa and was substituted just before the hour. Kyle Walker was also taken off in the game but the England defender had a better diagnosis. "Kyle had a big impact kick in his hips but it is just a kick so he is not available for tomorrow but we wish for the next game," Guardiola said.





"Kevin, like the doctor said today after reviewing the scan, will be four to six weeks out."



Striker Sergio Aguero is also set for more time out after testing positive for Covid-19 while defenders Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are still not fit. The Argentinian had already been self-isolating following close contact with another person but has contracted the illness. He also revealed that he has suffered symptoms.





"What we wish right now with Sergio is he feels better," Guardiola added. "He felt uncomfortable for the first two or three days - so tired like all the symptoms you get. "So hopefully he can recover well and step-by-step return to the training sessions.





"We have missed our best striker for a long time but we have lived without him and we need to wait for them to come back as soon as possible but move forward without them."





Despite having a stretched squad, Guardiola says he will not prioritise any competition but suggested some Academy players will start against Cheltenham. "This is not going to happen with me," he said about prioritising.





"We know the Premier League is the most important and then the Champions League but four Carabao Cup finals in a row is because every game is important. "If we arrive without players we play with the second team. We don't drop any game."







