BD to get 'contractual supplies' of vaccine soon



Bangladesh will get the first consignment of "contractual supplies" of Covid-19 vaccine "Covishield" from India soon as the country today allowed commercial export of the vaccine to fight the pandemic.





"India will continue to supply Covid-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner…Contractual supplies are being undertaken to Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco and Myanmar," said Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Anurag Srivastava on Friday evening, reports BSS.





Responding to a volley of questions from media including Bangladesh's national news agency BSS during the virtual media briefing, he, however, said the supply would be continued keeping in view of the domestic requirements of the phased rollout.





In terms of quantities and types of vaccines, he said, the supplies abroad on G-to-G, G-to-B, and B-to-B basis would be based on availability and regulatory approval in the countries concerned since there was interest in many countries in access to vaccines from India. When asked whether Pakistan had made request to India to get the vaccine supply, he avoided to give direct reply saying that he was "not aware of any request for the supply of Indian made vaccines to Pakistan on a G2G basis or commercial basis".





On vaccine cooperation, he said, among the neighboring countries, India has so far supplied 20 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, 10 lakh doses to Nepal, 1.5 doses to Bhutan and one lakh doses to the Maldives as grant assistance yesterday.





Besides, he said that consignments of 15 lakh doses for Myanmar and 50,000 doses for Seychelles are being airlifted.





Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told media that the first consignments of "Covishield", developed by UK-based drug maker AstraZeneca and Oxford University will be shipped to Brazil and Morocco.





