Zafrullah will get jab if he is called up early



Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has said that he will get the vaccine if he is called up early. He was addressing a press conference titled "Proper Management of Corona Vaccine" organized by Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Dhaka on Friday.





Urging all to get vaccinated, Zafrullah said, "There is no need to be apprehensive of the vaccine. Some side effects may be seen after vaccination."





He also called upon Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to launch the vaccination program by take the first shot to calm the public nerves.





Zafrullah suggested the government to distribute vaccines among the working-class people who are more exposed to infection.





"Not all physicians, only doctors who are treating Covid-19 patients should be given the vaccine. Similarly, only traffic police should be vaccinated," he said.





He also asked the government not to let private import of vaccines until the free vaccination is complete.





