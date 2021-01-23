BNP urges President, PM to get jab first



BNP has urged President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to get vaccinated first with the one came from India to encourage people to follow suit. Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the call while addressing a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Friday.





Rizvi said, "We urge the President and the Prime Minister to follow the same path as the heads of state and government in other the countries of the world are doing. They're doing this to give confidence and trust to their people by receiving the first doses of the vaccine. Like them, take a bold step." "If they do this, it'll help dispel misconceptions about the vaccine. It'll also make people interested in vaccination by removing their reluctance," he further said.





Rizvi said a deep doubt has created in public minds with the Health Minister's comment that common people, not the VIPs, will take the vaccine first.





He said people will have confidence in receiving the vaccine if the vaccination starts from those who are at the highest level of the state.





"People will get the courage to take this vaccine if you (President and PM) are vaccinated first. People will also realize that you're dedicated to their welfare and you truly love them," the BNP leader observed.







