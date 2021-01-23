Bangladesh take series with 7-wicket win

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim walk off after guiding Bangladesh to series victory with a convincing seven-wicket win over West Indies in the second ODI on Saturday at SBNCS. -BCB



A superb four-wicket haul by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and a gritty half-century from captain Tamim Iqbal have fired Bangladesh to a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the second ODI against the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended heartiest congratulations to the national cricket team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials for winning the three-match ODI series. She expressed hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future too.





Chasing a measly target, Tamim sensibly led from the front by cracking 50 off 76 balls, laced with three boundaries and a six, before Shakib Al Hasan's unbeaten 43 and Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 9 calmly guided the hosts to the series win with a match to spare.





The win marked Bangladesh's third straight series win against the West Indies while they bagged 20 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, serving as part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process.





Opener Liton Das looked to set the get off to a fluent start with four boundaries but Caribbean orthodox bowler Akeal Hosein trapped him lbw for 22 off 24 Nazmul Hossain Shanto (17) then paired with Tamim for a 47-run stand before perishing to Jason Mohammed with the Tigers on 77 for two. Tamim and Shakib looked comfortable playing on both sides of the wicket and added another 32 for the third wicket. But a delivery after pushing one off the pads to reach his 48th ODI fifty, Tamim edged a Raymon Reifer bouncer back to Joshua Da Silva. His team, however, was well on course by then.





Shakib then got in the groove, cracked four boundaries in his 50-ball innings and added 40 for the fourth wicket with Mushfiqur before the team sauntered off to the target with 100 balls to spare.





The win also kept Tamim on winning ways as captain while the Tigers stretched their ODI victory run to five straight matches. Earlier, Mohammed won the toss and opted to bat, putting to test the lessions from their disastrous first outing.





Miraz led another onslaught by Bangladeshi bowlers to tear through the West Indies batting line up, mirroring the first match. Mustafizur gave Bangladesh an ideal start by taking out Sunil Ambris (6) with one that swung away before Miraz struck twice in an over to remove debutant Kjorn Ottley (24) and Joshua Da Silva (5).





Before the visitors could catch a breath, Tamim introduced Shakib, who picked up where he left off in the last match by immediately going through the gates of Andre McCarthy (3) with an arm ball.





The West Indies' topscorer from the first game Kyle Mayers failed to pick up the mantle for his side this time as he was run out for a duck to leave the tourists reeling on five for 41. After skipper Mohammed perished, trapped leg-before by Shakib, and Nkrumah Bonner played on to Hasan Mahmud, West Indies stumbled to 71 for seven as the Tigers threatened to wrap up the innings within 100.





But Rovman Powell smashed 41 to put up a late resistance with Alzarri Joseph (17) and Hosein (12 not out) and stave off any further embarrassment for the visitors.





The Tigers' talisman Shakib followed up his match-winning four-wicket haul on Wednesday with a decent return of two wickets for 30 in his 10-over quota while Mustafizur picked up an economic 2 for 15.





Adjudged Man of the Match, Miraz said, "I am really happy, because I am getting Man of the Match after a long time. We are playing ODIs also after a long time. I did not bowl well in the first ODI.





"I've been bowling in shorter spells of three overs or so. I've been discussing with Riyad [Mahmudullah] and our spin bowling coach."





At the post-match presentation ceremony, Tamim said, "It was nice to spend some time in the middle. There's a lot of hunger in the dressing room. Everyone wants to do well. Players like Taskin, Saifuddin have not got a spot in the XI. There's a healthy competition going on.





On how he was looking at the following game in Chattogram, he said, "No it won't be a worrying sign. Everyone should get an opportunity to play. All the guys who haven't got an opportunity to play are capable of doing well. I'm sure we will have some changes in the third ODI, and let's hope whoever comes in does well."





The teams will meet for the third ODI in Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Jan 26









Leave Your Comments