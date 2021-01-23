BB orders bankers to submit financial details by Feb 28



Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked the directors and managing directors of all banks to submit details of their earnings and income sources to the boards of directors of their respective banks by 28 February.





Bangladesh Bank issued a circular to this end on Thursday which has been sent to the chairmen and managing directors of all banks. The circular was posted on Bangladesh Bank's website on Friday.





Bangladesh's banking sector has been going through immense corruption and irregularities for last several years. Officially there are defaulted loans of 96 thousand crore taka but unofficial financial sources have informed that banks are inflicted with more than 2 trillion taka defaulted credits.





Most of the banks have failed to recover defaulted loans from influential borrowers. Powerful loan defaulters get stay order on their loans and thus they skip the loan defaulter status. Many banks are suffering from capital deficit and liquidity shortage because of defaulted loans.





Financial experts have blamed corruption, irregularities and political influence on the banking arena for this alarming scenario. Economists have further said that regulatory authorities like Bangladesh Bank and Finance Ministry have not been able to play their roles properly which is why the sum of defaulted loans has been mounting years after years.





Bangladesh Bank has not yet disclosed the names and particulars of the top loan borrowers. Economists and financial analysts have called upon the regulatory authorities including Bangladesh Bank frequently to expose the facts and figures associated with the top loan borrowers to ascertain the true extent of defaulted loans but Bangladesh Bank has been silent over this issue.





Like defaulted loans, extensive money laundering has jolted Bangladesh's economy. Financial scholars have blamed extreme lack of good governance and accountability in the country's financial and banking sectors for the excessively rising figures of unlawfully transferred money from Bangladesh to foreign countries.





Swiss banks, Global Financial Integrity (GFI) and International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) have meanwhile unveiled reports about the formidable dimension of money laundering from Bangladesh.





GFI informed that 5270 crore dollars were laundered from Bangladesh during last seven years. On an average each year 64 thousand crore taka was illegally transferred from the country to overseas destinations in light of the figures presented by GFI. Bangladesh is one of the top 30 countries wherefrom most of the money laundering takes place.





Financial experts have referred to political duress and inefficiency of Finance Ministry and Bangladesh Bank as some more principal causes behind money laundering. In recent times it has been exposed by concerned sources that a powerful group of money launderers are making false shipment papers and fake invoices to facilitate illegal money transfer from Bangladesh to overseas destinations. Under-invoicing and over-invoicing are another two ways utilized by financial perpetrators for transferring money to foreign countries through unauthorized channels. United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) published a similar report in 2019.





UNCTAD informed that most of the money laundering happens through false export and import documents. UNCTAD has also reported that the amount of laundered money in 2015 was equal to Bangladesh's 36% total tax revenue of that year.







Experts have said that Bangladesh Bank's inspection reports on banks and financial institutions from 2015 to 2020 should be exposed and submitted to court.





Moreover, the highest ever trade deficit has shaken Bangladesh's economy which is equal to 8.22 billion dollars.





--- Agency

Leave Your Comments