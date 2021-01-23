Educational institutions likely to reopen soon

In the file photo, female students are seen engrossed in answering questions at an examination center in the capital. Unfortunately, candidates could not sit for Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations in 2020 due to the coronavirus pande



The ongoing corona pandemic has ravaged the education system in the country. Educational institutions across the country remain closed for months. But with a strict health guideline in place and vaccine at hand, the government will likely reopen the educational institutions soon.





Although there has been no official announcement, all educational institutions were ordered on Friday to finish preparations to reopen within February 4 maintaining health guidelines to ensure safety of the students and the staff. In a notice, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) told the heads of all educational institutions to prepare for reopening. DSHE prepared a guideline and asked the educational institutions to follow them so that they can be reopened as soon as the order comes. "The matter is very urgent," the notice read.





Educational institutions were shut on March 17 last year after the country confirmed its first Covid-19 cases on March 8. The closure was extended in phases to January 30 this year.

Leave Your Comments