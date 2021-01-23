Samsung brings Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with exciting pre-order deals



Samsung Bangladesh has unveiled Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G for the local market with exciting pre-order deals. The device drives the boundaries of what a smartphone is capable of doing with revolutionary camera experience and powerful performance.







For the first time, Samsung is bringing their S Pen experience to the Galaxy S series and heightening productivity and creativity. The pre-order has started, and it will continue until February 10, 2021. To pre-order, go to http://www.s21preorder.com. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by a cutting-edge chipset that offers faster speed, innovative computing, and higher energy efficiency. The device is also secured by Samsung Knox Vault, which now comes with extra layer protection for Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G users. The device comes with Exynos 2100 which is the first 5nm Exynos processor.





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is designed to be epic in every way that comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display - the company's most intelligent screen yet. The screen refresh rate will adjust according to the content from 10Hz to 120Hz to increase users' viewing experience while keeping them power efficient. The device features a bold new contour cut camera design in a category of its own. This latest epic from Samsung is equipped with a quad-camera with an upgraded 108MP pro sensor. The sensor will allow people to capture 12-bit HDR photos, 64 times richer color data, and three times wider dynamic range images. For the first time on Galaxy, people will shoot 4K at 60fps across all lenses, including front and rear cameras.





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver for BDT 139,999. The company is offering incredible incentives for the pre-order.





The customers who pre-order Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be eligible to receive one Smart tag per order. Additionally, customers will also get the opportunity to receive Galaxy Buds Pro or BDT 10,000 cashback, subject to a lucky draw. Besides, customers who will avail of the exchange offer will receive BDT 10,000 bonus cashback. Exchange bonus cashback is applicable on selected devices and subject to dealer discretion depending upon the old phone's condition. To evaluate the value of the handset, please visit - https://www.swap.com.bd. Customers can enjoy EMI benefits when they will pre-order the device while using the following cards - City Bank, AMEX, Standard Chartered, Eastern Bank Limited, and LankaBangla Finance. Cardholders will enjoy 0% interest for up to 24 months.



On the other hand, cardholders from different banks across the nation can also enjoy 0% interest for up to 18 months. Cardless EMI from IPDC will also be available. Please visit the following link for more details - https://www.ipdcbd.com





Data Bundle offer will be available for the customers - 15GB for Robi subscribers and 12GB for Banglalink subscribers.





On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Samsung has always believed in creating products that are both meaningful and innovative. Thus, behind every new idea lies the underlying reason - creating the right product for the people and empower them to explore more in life. With this belief, Samsung is proud to bring the newest device of the Galaxy S series - Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G - for Bangladeshis. The newest device will enhance the personalized experience and empower them to do what they love and want. Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will push all the boundaries of what a smartphone can do."













