Huawei released top 10 trends of digital power



Leading ICT manufacturer Huawei has recently held the "Top 10 Trends of Digital Power" media communication conference held virtually. Zhou Taoyuan, Huawei Vice President and President of Digital Power Product Line, shared insights on the future trends of digital power at the conference.





Highlighting the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, he first pointed out that carbon neutrality is the top priority task in the contemporary world. Since more than 110 countries have committed to the "Carbon Neutrality" goal, it is important to modernize the energy infrastructure and accelerate the transformation from fossil energy to renewable energy. The entire industry needs to provide high importance to increase investment in digital energy infrastructure, which is the digital world's foundation. In the conference, Dr. Fang Liangzhou, Vice President and CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line, introduced the "Top 10 Trends of Digital Power" predicted by Huawei, which includes: Power Digitalization; Green Energy for All; Efficient E2E Architecture; AI Boost; Simple and Convergent; Autonomous Driving; Comprehensive and Smart Energy; Intelligent ESS; Super-Fast Charging and Safe and Reliable.





"Digital Power will move towards Simple and Convergent network, including architecture convergent, simplified form, and prefabricated modules. Energy devices will become compact, lightweight, and modularized." said, Dr. Fang Liangzhou. He further explained, for example, multi-power systems are integrated into a unified power system. Sites are becoming smaller and smaller, and having transitioned from indoor to Outdoor Cabinets and Outdoor to blade power supplies. And prefabricated modular construction mode is generally used for data centers." Huawei emphasized the innovative integration of digital and energy technologies that enable intelligent management of power generation, power transmission, power distribution, power storage, and power consumption, substantially improving energy efficiency. Green energy can also help the ICT industry to reduce carbon emissions. In the future, Huawei aims to build a "zero-carbon network" and "zero-carbon data centers." Huawei proposed the trend of Efficient E2E Architecture, which can improve energy efficiency in terms of architecture and system. Huawei also believes that AI will be widely applied to the energy field and will replace experts' functions to enable independent system collaboration. As the energy industry gradually transforms to digitalization, the traditional manual O&M mode will be changed, and the energy network O&M will achieve autonomous driving.







The traditional energy system will be changed from Silo architecture and isolated management to comprehensive smart management, achieving the goal of E2E collaboration, including power generation, power distribution, and transformation as well as power consumption. In terms of energy storage, common lithium batteries will gradually evolve into an intelligent Energy Storage System (ESS), which will maximize the battery potential. It is also worth noting that people can enjoy super-fast charging anytime, anywhere. Highlights of the conference reflect on Huawei's deeply engagement in the energy field for many years. By integrating power electronics and digital technologies, Huawei opts to achieve green power generation and efficient power consumption, which can promote digital transformation and the development of the digital economy.

