



What's in a name is the usual phrase. But, in reality it does matter whether in the case of a person, an institution, place or even a bridge.





Every name matters in a different way and why not the national pride --- the bridge over mighty Padma. Just a Jamuna Bridge meant nothing, but when re-named Bangabandhu Bridge, it meant a bridge of national honour.





Two treasury bench lawmakers have proposed in parliament to name the under-construction Padma bridge be named after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while another lawyer has filed a writ with the High Court seeking the same.





The three are ruling Awami League's Pankaj Nath and Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, while the Supreme Court lawyer is Mohammad Kamruzzaman.





Hossain told the parliament that the bridge over the Padma River his demand is based on the fact that the prime minister "is the symbol of development and initiative." Nath added that the Leader of the House took a "bold decision to construct the bridge despite cancellation of funds by the donors."





I fully agree with them and do not yet know what the court ruling will be on the writ as without Sheikh Hasina's leadership not only the bridge over the Padma river, all other mage-projects and massive national development would not have happened. Regimes came and went, but what did they do?





The only other person is her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who gave us an independent Bangladesh and then reconstructed war ravaged country in only three and half-years before he was assassinated on 15 August 1975.





The proposal by three has been rejected by the prime minister.





"The prime minister is a modest person and she does not want that, but we have some responsibilities and accountability too," Iqbal said as his fellow members of parliament cheered him by thumping the table.







Added Nath: "She is a modest person, but we are not ungrateful."







Too many it would be read as boot-locking, not being logical or grateful, although I am not questioning their honest thoughts as a respect to such a great leader of Bangladesh --- Sheikh Hasina.





Importantly, so many other worthy orgianzations or places have already been named after her and also Bangabandhu. Why not recognize others too as I know the prime minister hates boot-lickers.





They must also keep in mind that any regime-change in the future carries the risk of re-naming, which will then be an insult for Sheikh Hasina, a politician with rare qualities and courage.





Keeping all the factors in mind and with due respect to the lawmakers and the advocate, I propose to two names for the bridge being constructed over the Padma river.





The two are "The Challenge" or "The Peoples' Bridge."





"The Challenge" signifies the challenge that Sheikh Hasina took to go alone despite many risks --- natural or man-made --- to construct the bridge, one of the most difficult engineering work in the world.





The other is "The Peoples' Bridge" to honor 160 million people of Bangladesh who have some contribution whether in the form of tax, sacrificing ancestral properties or working for the mega-project in one way or the other.





"We were well-compensated for giving our ancestral land and properties, yet it is not easy ... On the other hand happy to be a part of the dream project," said Bari, a former resident who I met on the banks of Padma river's Munshiganj side.





There are many more like Bari and I am sure the prime minister will be the happiest do so as she has a huge heart that know how to give, how to stand by the patriots and how to honor them.





Whatever the final name will be, the government should consider embossing the names of each and every person, Bangladeshis or otherwise, across the bridge structure so that they are remembered for eternity.





The nation awaits Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's verdict.





The writer is a UN Dag Hammarskjold Fellow in journalism

Leave Your Comments