Potentials of Blue Economy for Bangladesh





The on shore resources are limited. The world is going through food, fuel, natural, economical and money related crises. A blue economy can bargain systematically with these difficulties. Blue economy tries to utilize the oceans and coastal resources in a proper way. All the economic activities related to ocean is not blue economy. The blue economy concept is the policies that promote sustainable development of the ocean economy, where economic growth does not reduce the aggregate natural capital, and conservation of ecosystem. It will enhance simultaneously the three dimensions of ocean use embodied in the sustainable development paradigm: social, environmental, and ecology.







The ocean is integral to the global economy. Many large cities and centers of commerce developed based on access to the sea, and now some 38 percent of the global population is estimated to live within 100 kilometers of the coast (United Nations 2016). These cities are is growing in size and population.







The sea is the best sources of energy. About 80 percent of global trade by volume, and over 70 per cent by value, is carried by sea and handled by ports worldwide. For developing countries, on a national basis, these percentages are typically higher. World seaborne trade grew by 4% in 2011, to 10.7 billion tonnes by 2017and container traffic is projects to triple by 2030. Bangladesh is strategically situation between China, ASEAN and India and may immediately set up a compete deep sea port to facilitate our international trade and also serve as regional transhipment hub.







Marine biotech has the capacity to address a suite of global challenges such as sustainable food supplies, human health, energy security and environmental remediation. Marine genetic resources like bacteria are a rich source of potential drugs. In 2017 there were over 36 marine derived drugs in clinical development, including 15 for the treatment of cancer. It has potential contribution in the development of new antibiotics. By 2017,reportedly more than 14,000 novel chemicals have been identified by marine bio prospecting and 300 patents registered on marine natural products.







Blue Economy is an idea was first introduced by Professor Gunter Pauli in 1994. It was considered at the RIO + 20 United Nation (UN) Conference on sustainable development, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in June 2012. Some of the oceanic economic activities are certainly an integral parts of Blue Economy. A total of 26 marine economic functions are recognized as integral part of the Blue Economy. The rate of patent applications related to marine genetic material increased at rates exceeding 12 percent per year from 1999 to 2008. Over 5,000 genes derived from marine organisms had been patented by 2010.







Our global communication system has been drastically changed. The submarine cables cross the ocean's floor to carry 90 percent of the electronic traffic upon which global communications rely (United Nations 2016). The sources of fuel focus on resources under ocean. Oil and gas from the ocean's floor provided 30 percent of global consumption needs in 2014, up from 20 percent in 1980 (Brakenhoff 2015). The estimated 1 to 1.4 million different species that live in the ocean support a growing commercial interest in marine genetic resources that is leading to the commercial development of pharmaceuticals, enzymes, and cosmetic products.







Bangladesh's current ocean economy is very poor. It comprised largely of tourism and recreation (25 percent), marine capture fisheries and aquaculture (22 percent), transport (22 percent), and offshore gas and oil extraction (19 percent). In marine capture fisheries and aquaculture, estimates have suggested full and part-time employment over 1.3 million. An estimated six million people are employed in sea salt production and ship breaking. Another reports cite as many as 30 million people dependent upon the country's ocean economy, a number that likely reflects both employees and household dependents.





The Bangladesh population residing in the low-elevation coastal zone is projected to grow from 64 million in 2000 to 85 million in 2030, and potentially to over 100 million by 2060. This expanding coastal population faces the growing risks of sea level rise and flooding, which could inundate up to 17.5 percent of the country's total land mass.







Most of the nations are aware the potential of resources in oceans and most of them are trying to ensure the most extreme utilization of the sea for the sustainableimprovement. The ocean economy consists of the broad and growing economic sectors: living resources, minerals, energy, transport and trade, tourism and recreation, carbon sequestration, and coastal protection.







Blue Economy is often mistaken in Bangladesh as only the economic activities which taken place on ocean. Bangladesh have the largest estimated gas and oil reserves in the region but yet to properly assessed and effective initiative to explore for utilization of these fuels. Shipbuilding has the potential to grow rapidly since this industry shift from Korea and China to other location. Bangladesh has largest sea beach in the world and The coastal zone of Bangladesh covers an area of 47,201 km2, 32% of the country. It has an area of 148,460 square kilometres (57,320 sq mi) and extends 820 kilometres (510 mi) north to south and 600 kilometres (370 mi) east to west. It has potential for coastal and maritime tourism.







The potential sectors are mariculture of seaweed and other macro algae, as well as mussels, oysters, marine pearl, sea cucumbers, and sea urchins. Biotechnology may offer potential applications in Bangladesh, as well as coastal and offshore wind generation technologies. Bangladesh is a strategically located between China, ASEAN and Indian market. These are will be driving centre of economic growth of the world. The development of free trade centre like Singapore, Dubai or Holland with infrastructure, logistics and deep-sea port supported by trade facilitation.







Bangladesh won two maritime boundary litigation with neighbours - Myanmar and India. The geographical zone involves more than 1, 18,813 square kilometers of water including 200 nautical miles over the sizeable range came under our sovereign control. It has made large scopes to investigate mineral resources from the seabed without obstacles. A great supply of living and non-living assets is available under the seabed and water section. The blue economy assumes a vital part for our nation.







At present, mechanised boats and industrial trawlers can catch fish up to 70 kilometres from the shoreline out of the total of 660 kilometres available. On the other hand, we are yet to catch fish beyond the 100 metre depth of the sea. The neighbours are taking undue advantage of our limitation. As for example, the valuable Tuna fish in the deep sea remained out of reach while neighbouring countries were fishing illegally in the sea areas of Bangladesh. Deep sea fishing has huge potential for Bangladesh. To leverage the potentials of deep sea fishing in Bay of Bengal a concerted effort involving all relevant stakeholders is crucial. Bangladesh lacking a proper policy and skill and knowledgeable manpower and initiative to take advantage of the resources in Bay of Bengal.





To achieve its blue economy aspirations, Bangladesh will need basic measures of the ocean economy not only an overview the huge resources. The current data are not reliable and complete. BBS may open a special account of blue resources and step may give to identify the size of the blue economy to attract local investment and FDI. Bangladesh is sitting idle with a pleasure of winning two litigation against Myanmar and India. On the other hand, these two neighbours are ahead of planning and investment to utilize the resources in Bay of Bengal. The surface of sea has a boundary the water and underground resources are interlinked and as late starter the share of our resources may exhaust by other neighbours at one point of time.













Email: It's high time that Bangladesh set up to utilize the ocean assets. The blue economy will make another skyline of expectations and desires to transform Bangladesh into a developed nation.The writer is a legal economist.Email: [email protected]

