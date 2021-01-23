



"Digital Bangladesh" means an ICT based Bangladesh where information will be available online and where digital technology will be used in all the activities of the government and other non government or semi government organizations. In the 9TH National Parliamentary Election manifesto Awami League, one of the leading parties in Bangladesh declared to develop Bangladesh into digital country by 2021. Moreover, during COVID-19 in Bangladesh, the government was trying to give opportunities for the people to work online. Today most of the people of Bangladesh are using smart phones even children. They have basic knowledge of ICT and computer. So, it is possible to form "Digital Bangladesh 2021". I want to describe the online activities and methods to create a Digital Bangladesh. Those are:







E-governance: E-governance full form is "Electronics Governance". It involves the use of Information & Communication Technology and its numerous applications by the government for the provision of information and e services (electronics service) to the citizen of the country. Today Bangladesh has prosperity for the e governance. It is easily accessible for the public and saves many times. Moreover, it saved many paper works. For example: a2i, Bkash, Nagad, ebill etc. So, we can pay our bills through online instead of standing in a line about hours. So, e governance is important part for the ICT development.



Freelance: Freelance is a self employed and hired to work for different companies for a particular times. Today freelance is famous among young people in Bangladesh. Young people are trying to earn money through freelance. Moreover, the government offers free courses for freelance. They developed highly in freelance. Cause, it can reduce the unemployment problem. Furthermore, the government can also earn the revenue by freelance. On the other hand, the government also gives loans for freelancers and entrepreneurs.



Education: Today Bangladesh education system is digitalized. Students can attend classes through online. Moreover, they can also submit their homework and assignment without any difficulties. During the outbreak COVID-19, online classes had been conducted. It's become very popular among students and teachers. Teachers can easily teach their students with digital content. On the other hand, governments has created ICT subject as a compulsory. So that, the students can learns the basics of ICT. Muktopaath is an online platform for the students. They offer free courses in different sectors. Students and young people can access this online platform.



Telemedicine: Telemedicine refers to the practice of caring for patient remotely when the doctors and patients are not physically present with each others. Modern technology has enabled to consult patient by using HIPAA compliant video-conferencing tools. Most of the robust and easy to use telemedicine software. Telemedicine service is now available in Bangladesh. We can call ICCDRB and other hospitals to cure minor diseases. So, people can access the hospitals through internet.



Social Media: Social media is computer-based technology that facilitates the sharing of ideas, thoughts, and information through the building of virtual networks and communities. By design, social media is internet-based and gives users quick electronic communication of content. Most of the people in Bangladesh are using different types of social media. For example: Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, What's app, Viber, Skype, Google duo etc. People can connect through social media. Moreover, they can contact foreigner by using social media. Approximately 39 million people of Bangladesh are using facebook. It has some advantages same as disadvantages. So, we should avoid it. The government formed a cyber security forces to stop those disadvantages. In the end, Bangladesh has popularity in social media.



In conclusion we can say that, Bangladesh is totally digitalized in all sectors. If we can maintain it, we hope Bangladesh will become ultra developed country in the world.



Name: MUSABBIR UDDIN





HSC BATCH 2020, CAMBRIAN SCHOOL & COLLEGE





ROVER, AMRA SCOUT GROUP





Phone NO: 01714077046









