Diner Sheshe





"I grew up in a home that looked like a painting you'd make as a kid- a lake, a house with a triangle roof and lots of palm trees around. Our house was surrounded by birds of all species, and frogs hopping in our backyard. Encounters with snakes were regular as well and the best part is, we never had to call a rescuer-we learnt how to peacefully coexist. After all, it was their habitat we were encroaching.





But over the years, people started treating that lake like a dumping site-there was so much waste! I realized how lucky I was to have parents who taught me to value nature and to surround me with it, but what legacy would I leave behind for our future generations?So, one weekend, when I was in 9th, I gathered my friends, took gunny bags and held a cleaning drive at the lake. It took time and effort but seeing it clean was so satisfying. With that thought, we started the Environmentalist Foundation of India.







We'd crowdfund money, gather volunteers and clean lakes across the city. We did it for years until I moved to Hyderabad for work. It was the first time I was earning my own money, so I'd dedicate my extra income to fund the lake cleaning drives. People recognized my efforts and I received a monetary reward along with a full scholarship to learn water management in the Netherlands.







Till then, I'd been doing everything in my own capacity but that was my chance to do it professionally-I took it. In 2012, we formally registered EFI and moved to lake restoration; we used the reward as seed money.It's been 7 years since and we've helped restore 131 lakes across the country- from Dal Lake to a lake in Kanyakumari. I've realized that when it comes to a social cause, people do want to contribute.





Humans of Bombay, Fb



Leave Your Comments