Parks and playgrounds will be made if there is khas land: Mayor Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam has said that parks and playgrounds will be constructed in the wards, which have khas land (Not belongs to individuals).





He was speaking at the opening ceremony of Udayachal Park on Iqbal Road in Dhaka's Mohammadpur on Saturday.





Atiqul Islam said, 24 fields and parks are being developed in the DNCC area. Of these, 10 fields are being constructed to international standards. Rain water will not collect in these fields. There will be other facilities including gymnasium inside the field.





He said that after modernization of these 10 grounds, they will be handed over to Bangladesh Cricket Board. They will maintain these fields. However, it is necessary to ensure that street children and people in the neighborhood can play. The DNCC mayor said a total of eight parks are being set up in Mohammadpur. Councilors in other wards have demanded parks and fields in their areas. They have been told to give the list of khas lands to the city corporation. Once this list is received, the field and park will be given through proper process. Sports will bring back social traditions and bonds among children and adolescents.





Speaking at the inaugural function, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswamy said that the feature of an ideal city is that there will be various facilities for the citizens, including a park ground. The DNCC has been able to confirm that. Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan Papon said the current generation has gone home. He stays at home with computer and mobile all day long. They have no social ties with neighbors. No one knows anyone. The young generation needs to get out of this homeless environment. You have to live a healthy life through sports.





Dhaka-13 MP Sadek Khan, architect Iqbal Habib and senior DNCC officials were present on the occasion. After the inauguration ceremony, the friendly cricket match was inaugurated at Udayachal Park by the DNCC Mayor and the Indian High Commissioner. DNCC has beaten Indian High Commission (IHC) by 172 runs in this friendly cricket match.

