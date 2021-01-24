Workshop inauguration of CRILIC



Helaluddin Ahmed, senior secretary in the local government ministry, said CLLIC, as a social hub, would bridge the gap between academics and engineers in research and practice. He was speaking as the chief guest at a virtual workshop at the inauguration of the Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Center (CRILIC) set up by LGED on January 12.Speaking as the special guest on the occasion, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Mezbah Uddin said that as a think tank and knowledge repository, Krillik would help LGED to build an innovative knowledge-based economy. Additional Secretary of the Planning Commission, Nahid Rashid said Crylic LGED would serve as an important force in evidence-based decision-making in the fight against climate change. Carla Burke, KFW's Additional Head for South Asia, said the project began during the global epidemic Corona, which is teaching people to work with the highest talent and innovation to implement it. Believing in Krillick change will further accelerate LGED's efforts to combat climate change.

