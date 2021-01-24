'Trump made official what has always been obvious'

Supporters of former President Donald Trump wait along the highway in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday as Trump traveled to his Mar-a-Lago resort during President Biden's inauguration. -Collected



Donald Trump has flown off to Florida, which is, after all, what New Yorkers of a certain age tend to do. But it was long overdue, even when his mailing address was on Fifth Avenue: With his candied-yam tan, his commitment to year-round golfing and his inability to distinguish between reality and fantasy, Trump's always been more Florida Man than Manhattan sophisticate.





Taking up full-time residence at Mar-a-Lago - assuming the town council of Palm Beach decides not to enforce the 1993 agreement he signed barring anyone from making the club a permanent residence - the twice-impeached Trump joins a long list of shady characters who found a refuge, even if only fleeting, in sunny South Florida.







What with its paradisal weather and a certain ethical looseness when it comes to the rich and famous, Florida has always been a desirable location for the well-heeled disreputable. Richard Nixon ruminated over the Watergate break-in at his Key Biscayne compound. O.J. Simpson lived in Kendall until he was convicted of armed robbery in 2008. In 1928, Al Capone bought a Palm Island mansion from brewery heir Clarence Busch, and in 1929, he threw a lavish party there the same night that hit men killed rival mobsters in the Saint Valentine's Day Massacre, giving himself a copper-bottomed alibi. Former despots have also aimed for soft landings in South Florida over the years: Fulgencio Batista, overthrown by Fidel Castro's Cuban revolution, bought a vacation home in Daytona Beach and a house in Miami's Spring Garden, and Nicaragua's Anastasio Somoza Debayle (who was kicked out by U.S. authorities) and Haiti's Prosper Avril (who wasn't) both made their way there after fleeing their countries.





Trump isn't exactly a deposed dictator, though he wasn't shy about asserting autocratic power as president, repeatedly insisting that Article II of the Constitution allowed him to do anything he wanted. It didn't. But in Florida, reality is negotiable. Trump still won't admit he lost the election, and he still denies any responsibility for inciting the mob that looted, pillaged and desecrated the Capitol, leaving four rioters and a police officer dead. In Florida, he won't have to. The Bay County Republican Party, for example, refuses to acknowledge that Trump is no longer in office, officially referring to President Biden as "president-imposed."





--- Washington Post , Florida

Leave Your Comments