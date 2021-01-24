EDU students keen to return to campus

Students of East Delta University joyfully meeting with their classmates at the advising day of Spring 2021 semester as all the educational institutes were ordered to shut down their physical activities from march, 2020. -AA



Students are standing or sitting with their friends on the campus. Although the masks covered their faces, it did not cover the joy of the students as laughter erupted on campus spontaneously.





This is the scenario of an advising day of Spring 2021 semester of East Delta University (EDU) on January 20. This ever-familiar picture of the university seems to have become the rarest scene in the last ten months since the government decided to close the campus to prevent COVID-19. Even though all the classes have been taken online, the students did not want to miss the opportunity to meet again on campus. Amid a cordial exchange, they expressed their desire to return to campus.





Mashfia Rahman, a School of Business student, said, "All the joys of university life are on campus. As the campus has been closed for a long time, all of us seem to have forgotten the amazement of studying at the university." Another student Nahian said, "Chatting with friends, running to other friends in the canteen after class, singing the chorus to the guitar's tune, talking with the faculties- all these means a university life to me. These have been lost during the COVID-19. So now I am coming to the campus by contacting my friends whenever I get a chance."





This crowd makes it clear that like Nahian or his friends, everyone else has an urge to return to the campus. Let everything be back to normal, just like the pre-COVID campus; this is what the students want.





Although there is an opportunity to do online advising, students are coming to the campus in groups. After being asked, student Samiul Haque said, "East Delta University has all the facilities online just like the campus. Even the quality of online classes is the same as the direct class. But that cannot be an alternative of campus. The joy of standing and chatting in the courtyard of the university is precious."





Associate Dean of School of Business Dr Mohammad Rokibul Kabir said, "Even though the online class activities are going on, there is a kind of longing among the students to return to the campus. Listening to lectures in class, lab, and the library is not replaceable. Often student comes to the campus on various tasks or to meet the faculty members. That time we found them very much interested in returning to the campus as they expressed that they have been out of breath for a long time."





"Besides quality education, we have to think about students' mental health", Sayeed Al Noman, the Founder Vice-chairman of EDU, expressed.







He said that the campus's diaphanous environment, back to normal life is essential for their well-being. In this case, the government may consider opening the campus at the university level by adopting appropriate plans and strategies for conducting classes; for starters, they can allow the universities to bring the students on a rotation basis.







--- Golam Mostofa, Chattogram

Leave Your Comments