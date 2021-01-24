Solar mini-grid entrepreneurs in uncertainty to recover losses



The entrepreneurs of solar mini-grid in char isolated off-grid areas have been suffering an uncertainty to pay the loan as they face loss due to reach grid-power in that area as the government's policy implementation delayed.





They alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority' (SREDA) one a half-year ago to prepare guidelines to take over the world bank funded solar mini-grid project under government responsibility considering the earlier policy to guarantee the investment.





After the Prime Minister's instruction, a committee was formed, but the committee yet to formulate guidelines as well as policy for takeover the responsibility of investment in the off-grid solar energy projects. An uncertainty grip on the World Bank-funded loan project to enhance renewable energy supply due to begin the electricity supply in the mini-grid covered areas by the REB.





Though the government signed deals with the solar power producers' to set solar energy panels and distributed renewable energy in the off-grid areas for 20 years, the REB started to supply the electricity in that area.





As a result, people are switching to low-cost grid-power a connection from the costly solar power systems. The entrepreneurs set up 26 solar mini-grid projects borrowing from the World Bank, but now the big volume investment has fallen in uncertainty.





It is learned that with the encouragement of the government, the journey of solar mini-grid has been started to provide electricity to households in remote char areas, islands, and hills where it is difficult to get grid electricity.





About 26 mini-grids have been set up in the last decade. Their combined generation capacity is about 5MW. Entrepreneurs started the work of setting up a mini-grid for 20-year with the consent of REB, PDB and the Ministry of Power. They set up a mini-grid with a loan from the World Bank-funded Infrastructure Development Company (IDCOL).







This project has created a huge economic activity in the remote areas of the country. However, these mini-grids have fallen into extreme uncertainty due to electricity connection in that area.





The projects were implemented under the government prepared 'Solar Power Development Program Guideline-213. The guideline stated that if electricity supply reached in the mini-grid areas, the government will either buy the distribution companies with a 15 percent profit on all operating expenses, including capital, for the rest of the 20-year lifespan or bulk purchase the mini-grid-generated electricity at the same profit rate.





Engineer DM Majibor Rahman, Chairman, Solar Mini grid Association of Bangladesh (SMAB) said that the Prime Minister instructed in favor of buying electricity from the mini-grids at a bulk rate to harness the experience of the entrepreneurs as government distribution companies have entered the mini-grids areas. The Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) has formed a committee to protect the entrepreneurs of the mini-grid to set the price. But a year after the committee was formed, SREDA has yet to set a price.





The Mini-Grid Association has recently written to the concerned government authorities seeking a solution to the problem. The letter said they have been supplying mini-grid solar power to remote off-grid chars and island areas for 8-10 years. This electricity has led the socio-economic development and increased employment in these areas. But now the entrepreneurs face loss as their subscribers declined.





