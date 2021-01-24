Aahana thrilled with 'India Lockdown'



Aahana Kumra, who has bagged Madhur Bhandarkar's next, titled 'India Lockdown', is all excited to kick off 2021 with a new project. "Mr Bhandarkar is back in his elements with the film and I am also nervous in a way as this is my first project of the year, it is a new beginning. So I am very thrilled," expressed an ecstatic Aahana. Looking forward to shooting with the seasoned filmmaker, the actress added, "I think it's a very interesting space to be in because I've always admired Mr Bhandarkar and his work. I'm thrilled to be a part of a story like this. This is something that takes me back to the days of 'Page 3', 'Chandni Bar' and the kind of films that he makes, the kind of cinema he resonates with. So, I'm really looking forward to the process of filming this movie." Speaking about her role in the film, Aahana revealed, "I'm playing a pilot who is stuck in her house in Mumbai during the lockdown. Since she doesn't get to travel and live her fancy life, she comes to realise the true meaning of relationships through the loneliness that she experiences. I will be shooting in a house." When asked about how she landed the role, the actress shared that she got to meet the ace filmmaker directly without having to go through auditions.

