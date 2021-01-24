Kings post third successive win in BPL



Holders Bashundhara Kings recorded their third successive victory in the Bangladesh Premier League Football beating Brothers Union Club by a solitary goal held on Saturday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Cumilla.





The day's win saw Bashundhara Kings improved their tally with nine points three matches while all losers Brothers Union Club yet to secure any points playing the same number of outings.





The match was locked goalless at the breather. In the day's match, Brazilian forward Robson finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Bashundhara Kings in the 64th minute of the match and the holders maintained the lead till the final whistle.





Brothers Union Club however got some scoring chances in the second half but could not convert those lack of proper finishing. Bashundhara Kings, dominated the proceeding, especially in the second half, and notched their deserving victory while the all-orange Gopibagh outfit were off-colored on the day.





Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at Bangabandhu National Stadium while Brothers Union Club meet Uttar Baridhara Club at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi. Both the matches will be held on January 27. Earlier, Bashundhara Kings beat Uttar Baridhara Club by 2-0 goals in their league opening match and defeated Bangladesh Police Football Club by 2-1 goals in their second match while Brothers Union Club lost 1-2 defeat to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in their league opening match and suffered a 0-2 defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka in their second league match.

