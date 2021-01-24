Tigers, Windies safely reach Chattogram

Bangladesh cricket team players on Saturday arrived safely in Chattogram to play the third and final ODI and two Test matches against touring West Indies. -Collected



Bangladesh and West Indies team on Saturday arrived in Chattogram to play the third and final ODI and two Test matches of Bangabandhu Bangladesh vs West Indies Series-2021.







The final ODI will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday.





Cricketers of both teams reached the five-star 'Hotel Radisson Blue Bay View' amid tight security around 2:00 pm on Saturday (January 23). Earlier, a special flight carrying them left Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Chattogram around 12:00 pm.







According to sources of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), cricketers of both teams will practice today (January 24). The following day, they will lock horns in the final and last ODI match of the three-match-series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.





Bangladesh have already sealed the ODI series 2-0, winning the previous two ODI match quite comfortably at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. After the ODI series, they will play a three-day warm up match starting from January 29 at M A Aziz Stadium. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) already announced BCB XI for warm-up match.





Wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan will lead the side that also included some promising players who are knocking at the door of the national team. Some members of the Test squad will play the game for the preparation of the Test series against the West Indies.





The first Test will launch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on February 3 while the second and final Test is at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka from February 11-15.

