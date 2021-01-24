Kabir Bin Anwar made BASA President, Khalilur Rahman Secy Gen

Kabir Bin Anwar and Khalilur Rahman



Water Resources Senior Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar and Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Khalilur Rahman have respectively become the president and secretary general of Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA). Kabir Bin Anwar, an officer of BCS (Admin) 1985 batch, was the secretary general of the association for one term earlier. Khalilur Rahman is an officer of BCS (Admin) 11th batch. Both the president and secretary general served as the directors general (administration) at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).





A 51-member committee for the term 2021-2022 was unanimously approved on Saturday at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the association.







The outgoing president Helal Uddin Ahmed, who is senior secretary of the Local Government Division, presided over the meeting.





Shaikh Yusuf Harun, the outgoing secretary general and secretary of the ministry of public administration, presented the annual report 2020 at the meeting.





