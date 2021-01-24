Meeting on India-Bangladesh power sector co-op held

Officials from both Bangladesh and India participated in the 19th meeting of Joint Steering Committee on India-Bangladesh cooperation in power sector at a hotel in the city on Saturday.



The19th meeting of Joint Steering Committee (JSC) on India-Bangladesh cooperation in power sector was held on Saturday at Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka. Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary, Power, Indian government led the Indian delegation and Md. Habibur Rahman, Secretary, Power Division of Bangladesh government led the Bangladesh side. T





his was preceded by Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on power sector cooperation at the same venue on 21st January 2021. The Indian delegation consisted of representatives from Ministry of power, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited , Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Energy Efficiency Services Limited and Ministry of External Affairs. Bangladesh representatives were from Power Division, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MiPower Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited and Bangladesh Power Development Board.







The Steering Committee took stock of the progress of implementation of various decisions of the last JWG/JSC meetings and the status of 1320 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Rampal. Detailed discussions were held on power trade between India and Bangladesh through various interconnections and ways for further enhancing the cooperation in this important sector.





JSC and JWG are the institutional mechanisms for reviewing and enhancing bilateral cooperation in power sector between both the countries. The last meetings were held in March 2020 in Udaipur, India.





