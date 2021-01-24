'Netaji played significant role in anti-British movement'

Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC) President Professor Dr Neem Chandra Bhowmik addresses a discussion marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in the city on Saturday. -Mostafizur Rahman



Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had played a significant role in the movement against the British rule in Indian subcontinent, said Professor Dr Neem Chandra Bhowmik.





He came up with the remark at a discussion chaired by him marking the birth anniversary of the Indian nationalist leader held in the city on Saturday.





The program was organized by Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC)- Bangaldesh Socheton Nagorik Committee Veteran diplomat Dr Neem Bhowmik said, "We have a link of civilization and history of thousands of years in the Indian subcontinent. We have a separate identity based on unique culture and language. We fought united to get rid India from the British colonial rule."





People of this region fought for a nation state under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with unwavering and all-out support from India, he added. 'We get inspiration from Netaji in all democratic movements,' Professor Neem Bhowmik said. The program was also addressed by BCCC joint convener freedom fighter Md Salauddin, freedom fighter Professor Dr Fazle Ali, politician MA Jalil, freedom fighter Abdur Razzak, journalist Sujan Mia and others.

