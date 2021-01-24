Former Commandant of National Defence College Sheikh Mamun Khaled and Editor-in-Chief of bdnews24.com Toufique Imrose Khalidi spoke on leadership traits and qualities in a virtual event on Friday.



Sublime Leadership organized a virtual event on Friday night on leadership virtues and qualities. It was aired live on Facebook. It was hosted by Sheikh Mamun Khaled, Chairman of Sublime Group and former Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals. Sheikh Mamun Khaled was also Commandant of National Defence College, as well as a decorated army officer. The participants of the event talked about different aspects of Disruptive Leadership and its compatibility with the ongoing circumstances impacted heavily by the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic.





People must take special care of discipline and love and enjoy their work to succeed at their missions by challenging the conventional modus operandi of doing their jobs, said Toufique Imrose Khalidi, Editor-in-Chief of bdnews24.com.





Sheikh Mamun Khaled asserted that people should have confidence on themselves. He referred to former American President Barack Obama who once said, "We should not wait for anyone else. We are the ones we have been waiting for." In other words, Sheikh Mamun Khaled laid emphasis on individualism and nonconformity while putting forward his ideas about leadership. The term nonconformity stands for avoiding traditional norms and not jumping on the bandwagon. This is how a person can explore his or her hidden faculties and capabilities to become successful in their careers. Sheikh Mamun Khaled further said, ""I love what I do, and I do what I love. That is the secret."





Toufique Imrose Khalidi said that bdnews24.com is one of the pioneers of online news portals in terms of establishing the idea of bilingual news-only websites. He recalled the initial days of bdnews24.com over a decade ago. He applauded the team of bdnews24.com who worked hard and believed in themselves which is how they have been able to transform bdnews24.com into one of the most trustworthy news sites in Bangladesh.





Leave Your Comments