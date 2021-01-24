SME financing, NBR reform stressed



The International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) organized a webinar titled- "National Budget 2021-22 - Policy Recommendation" held on Saturday.





Dr. Atiur Rahman, Ex-Governor, Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya, Member, CPD Board of Trustees and Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Dr. Khan Ahmed Sayeed Murshid, Director General, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), M.S. Siddiqui, Legal Economist & Vice President, IBFB and Alihussain Akberali, FCA, Chairman, BSRM Group of Companies were present as Designated Discussants. Dr. Muhammad Abdul Mazid, Former Secretary and Ex- Chairman, NBR & Chairman, Finance Committee of IBFB presented a brief of policy recommendations to trigger the discussion in the webinar.





Humayun Rashid, President, IBFB & Managing Director & CEO, Energypac Power Generation Ltd. was the Chairperson of the seminar. The speakers recommend many reforms in the budget but there is resentment that government is hardly heeding to those recommendations. The budgets of last few years are bigger and bigger but without major changes in policy. In order to development oriented, business and investment friendly budget, government may look into some reform in taxation policies encouraging investment as well as increase of revenue. Regarding investment and generation, investment in SME is the best sector to support. Most SMEs have encountered poor access to finance in any part of the world.







Adequate access to finance is crucial if SMEs are to survive and grow. SMEs are often lack the collateral for loans. Adequate financing of SMEs is often constrained by their relatively high credit risk and the conservatism of FIs. FIs are not willing to extend credit without any security coverage. Let them have coverage of their investment and withdraw the cash subsidy from the tax of common citizen. As a result, credit guarantee institutions have been established to help enterprises obtain funds from banks by guaranteeing payment of loans.







Both domestic and foreign investors ranked the taxation system and administration as one of the major roadblocks towards increasing investment in Bangladesh. The honest tax payers are being repeatedly taxed, while the tax-evaders are being incentivized. Bangladesh Bank has developed a platform for database of import, Letter of credit and revenue collection. The NBR and commercial Bank and other stakeholders have access to the platform, added the release.



NBR has an easy-going policy of gatekeeper on entry point of export and import at port to collect AIR and advance VAT. These easy collection policies made the NBR of customs duty, AIT and Advance VAT are holding back the reform of tax department. The historical role of AIT and customs duty is always regressive on economic development.



The budget may encourage document-based transactions of business and purchase of moveable and immovable properties. All payments should be through banking system with a threshold for micro and small businesses. Hundred percent compliant business and individual will get a tax rebate and non-compliant taxpayers will pay higher rate of tax.



There is a proven experience of other countries that business become inefficient due to support or protection of high customs duty, subsidy and other regulatory duty. Let the business become efficient competing with local and overseas manufacturers so that our business become competitive in the international market.







There is no denial that bond facilities for exporters are full of corruption of Bondholders and officials of NBR. On the other hand, NBR unable to give bond facilities to all possible export oriented industries except RMG, Leather and few Ship builders. NBR reportedly has shortage of work force. NBR is busy with a huge job of maintaining the bond with its inefficient and corrupt officials. The policy makers trying their best to divert export products but forgot about bottleneck in NBR.







NBR should undertake take a number of potential reform measures, including the segmentation of taxpayers, forming semi-autonomous revenue authorities, formation of a tax ombudsman and ensuring private sector representation in non-executive revenue governance bodies etc. A good tax system that should be simple, equitable, transparent, and accountable, and Bangladesh could only benefit from implementing this.





