WHO chief thanks India for 'support to global Covid response'



The World Health Organisation has thanked India for "continued support" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. India has been sending vaccines to countries in the South Asian neighborhood and to others like Brazil and Morocco. South Africa will also get the vaccine soon.





"Thank you #India and Prime Minister @narendramodi for your continued support to the global #COVID19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted, reports NDTV.





The WHO chief's tweet comes hours after a similar tweet by Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro, who thanked India for the vaccines. "Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi Brazil feels honored to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!" Bolsonaro tweeted.





India dispatched two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil on Friday. Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.





